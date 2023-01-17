Anti-Semitic flyers discovered in front of homes in Boca Raton

Anti-Semitic flyers were found over the weekend in a neighborhood in Boca Raton.

BOCA RATON, Fla. – Police are investigating after packets containing anti-Semitic material were tossed onto driveways and front yards in Boca Raton.

We’ve blurred out the message contained in the packets, which were inserted in zip-lock bags that were also filled with what appear to be wood pellets.

One neighbor says he heard someone yelling something from a pickup truck that passed by Sunday night.

Then a little while later, he went outside and saw the packets at every home on his side of the street.

A Boca Raton police public information officer says the department is investigating the case.

This comes as the Anti-Defamation League reports an increase of anti-Semitic incidents in South Florida.

Anyone with information about who is behind the flyers is asked to call Palm Beach County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-458-TIPS.