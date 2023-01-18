Several animals rescued after fire sparks at Coral Springs condo

Fire crews responded to a blaze Tuesday night rescuing cats and rabbits from a burning 6-unit condo building in Coral Springs.

According to Coral Springs Fire Rescue, units responded to a six-unit condo building around 11:30 p.m. near the area of La Placida Drive and Coral Springs Drive.

Authorities said that upon arrival, flames were shooting from the roof of the condo and the entire building was engulfed.

Multiple residents told Local 10 News reporter Joseph Ojo that they had to leave their homes with little to nothing on them.

CSFR said that nobody was injured during the fire and several rabbits and cats were rescued.

According to a tweet by the Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Department, the Red Cross also responded to assist residents that were displaced.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

This is a developing story.