CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – New data is revealing the differences in cluster headaches between men and women.

Dr. Kaydian Hunter with Broward Health Physician Group said while men suffer this type of headache more often, they hit women harder and are often misdiagnosed.

“It is located around one side of the face, concentrated around the peri-orbital region and it can have symptoms like runny eyes, runny nose, you can have constrictions of your pupils, you can have increased sweating in that area and it comes in clusters or groups and they can occur one to eight times a day and the can reoccur throughout months, and weeks,” she said.

Hunter said cluster headaches in women are often misdiagnosed as migraines so the findings of the study suggests the need for greater awareness of the condition in women.

Cluster headaches typically peak in both sexes between the ages of 20 and 30 and tend to decline after age 50.

And according to the latest Gallup poll released on Jan. 19, nearly half of U.S. adults say the nations healthcare system has “major problems.”

For the first time in a 20 year trend, the number of adults who rated the system as “poor” jumped above 20 percent.

Those who rated the quality of the U.S. healthcare system as “excellent” or “good” dropped bellowed 50 percent.

Satisfaction has remained high among adults ages 55 and up, but declined among you and middle-age adults.

According to Gallup, that may be a reflection of views on abortion access and other changes that happened during the COVID-19 pandemic.