Pembroke Pines investigation occurring near elementary school

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Pembroke Pines police confirmed they are working an investigation Thursday afternoon near an elementary school.
According to a tweet posted by the police department, Lakeside Elementary, located at 900 NW 136th Ave., was placed “on Secure as a precautionary measure.”
Police said there were no threats to the campus, students or staff.
Authorities also confirmed that their investigation involves a “domestic incident” and does not involve any students or employees.
No other details were immediately released.
ATTENTION PARENTS: Due to a police investigation occurring near Lakeside Elementary, the school was placed on Secure as a precautionary measure. There are no threats to the campus, students or staff. pic.twitter.com/8VS1lIwUHL— Pembroke Pines PD (@PPinesPD) January 19, 2023