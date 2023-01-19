78º

Pembroke Pines investigation occurring near elementary school

Investigation does not involve any student or employee, police say

Amanda Batchelor, Digital Executive Producer

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Pembroke Pines police confirmed they are working an investigation Thursday afternoon near an elementary school.

According to a tweet posted by the police department, Lakeside Elementary, located at 900 NW 136th Ave., was placed “on Secure as a precautionary measure.”

Police said there were no threats to the campus, students or staff.

Authorities also confirmed that their investigation involves a “domestic incident” and does not involve any students or employees.

No other details were immediately released.

