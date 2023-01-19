73º

Local News

Plan underway for public memorial dedicated to victims of Parkland school shooting

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Tags: Parkland, Broward County

PARKLAND, Fla. – Valentine’s day next month will mark five years since the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

There are now plans in the works to construct an official public memorial.

A non-profit organization called The Parkland 17 Memorial Foundation says the site will be about a mile and a half away from the school, “within a large quiet, serene preserve currently being constructed.”

The foundation says the site will offer a peaceful place to pay respects to the 17 victims of the massacre.

The foundation is raising money to complete the memorial. For more information on the Parkland 17 Memorial Foundation, click here.

Copyright 2023 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

David Dwork joined the WPLG Local 10 News team in August 2019. Born and raised in Miami-Dade County, David has covered South Florida sports since 2007.

email

twitter