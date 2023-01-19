Plan underway for public memorial dedicated to victims of Parkland school shooting

PARKLAND, Fla. – Valentine’s day next month will mark five years since the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

There are now plans in the works to construct an official public memorial.

A non-profit organization called The Parkland 17 Memorial Foundation says the site will be about a mile and a half away from the school, “within a large quiet, serene preserve currently being constructed.”

The foundation says the site will offer a peaceful place to pay respects to the 17 victims of the massacre.

The foundation is raising money to complete the memorial. For more information on the Parkland 17 Memorial Foundation, click here.