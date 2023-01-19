Wife ‘in disbelief’ after Hollywood police say co-worker killed her husband with sledgehammer

Bryan Menocal, 31, is accused of bludgeoning Ferdinand Williams, 40, to death with a sledgehammer at Wärtsilä North America's facility in Hollywood.

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – The wife of a man killed at a Hollywood business Wednesday morning said she is still in a state of shock after police say a co-worker was the man responsible.

According to police, Bryan Menocal, 31, admitted to killing his co-worker, identified by Orbrina Williams as her husband, Ferdinand “Andy” Williams, 40, after an argument at the Wärtsilä North America facility at 2900 SW 42nd St.

Hollywood police, who responded to the business at around 6:45 a.m., said Menocal bludgeoned Williams to death with a sledgehammer.

Bryan Menocal (WPLG)

Police said another employee witnessed Menocal walk into an office with the sledgehammer and then leave the building.

When police arrived, the victim was found dead inside a fuel room with serious injuries to his head, lying in a pool of blood.

Broward County deputies were able to locate Menocal outside his Deerfield Beach apartment Wednesday. He appeared in court on a second-degree murder charge Thursday.

Orbrina Williams said she had no idea why anyone would kill her husband.

“It is just heartbreaking for someone to do that,” Orbrina Williams said. “Because, knowing him, he walked away, so for you to do that is crazy.”

Williams said she was married to “Andy,” whom she described as a “gentle soul,” for 16 years. He was a father of three and the oldest of six children, she said.

Ferdinand "Andy" Williams (WPLG)

“He was a great husband. He was so kind-hearted,” she said. “For this to happen, I am still in disbelief. My kids are in disbelief. My 4-year-old son still doesn’t know. He just thinks daddy is sick.”

A spokesperson for Wärtsilä, a Finnish company specializing in the marine and energy sectors, said in a statement Wednesday that the company was “very saddened” to learn of the incident.

“Our deepest condolences go to the family of the deceased worker,” the statement said in part.