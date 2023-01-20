Video shows man stealing items from Oakland Park beauty supply store, pepper spraying employees

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are seeking the public’s help in locating a man who robbed a beauty store taking approximately $1,200 worth of merchandise in Oakland Park and pepper spraying employees, authorities said.

According to BSO spokesperson Claudinne Caro, detectives responded to a robbery call around 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 7 at a beauty store near the 700 block of East Oakland Park Boulevard.

According to investigators, one employee was standing outside the beauty store when a white Kia SUV backed into the parking space at the entrance of the business.

The man was caught on surveillance video exiting the passenger side of the vehicle. Shortly after, both the employee and the man proceeded to enter the store.

After entering the business, video surveillance showed the man pepper spraying that employee in the face and grabbing several wigs off the mannequins on the front counter.

The video also shows the man pepper spraying a second employee who was behind the counter before leaving the store without paying for the items.

Surveillance video shows the man getting into the passenger side of the white SUV before the driver drove away.

Detectives said the man was wearing a black hoodie jacket with white writing on the sleeves. He was also wearing a mask on his face, an orange shirt under his jacket and blue pants.

Anyone with information is urged to contact BSO Robbery Unit Detective Mark Copley at 954-321-4738 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.