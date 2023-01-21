Humane Society of Broward County hosting ‘Mutts Gone Nuts’ event in Coconut Creek

The Humane Society of Broward County announced that they are hosting the "Mutts Gone Nuts" event in Coconut Creek

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Humane Society of Broward County announced that they are hosting the show “Mutts Gone Nuts” in Coconut Creek.

Two shows will take place on Sunday at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. at the Township Center for the Performing Arts.

The dogs that are set to perform on the stage are all pets that come from the shelter.

The Humane Society of Broward County also continued their search Saturday on finding a loving, permanent home for pets.

Cherie Wachter, of the Broward County Humane Society, brought out 5-year-old Roxie who she says is sweet and loves playing and chasing iguanas in the backyard.

According to Wachter, Roxie has been at the shelter for 10 days and had an older owner that couldn’t take care of her anymore.

She believes that Roxie could be mixed with Beagle or Australian Cattle Dog.

Wachter also brought in a 5-month-old cat named “Rocky” and said she also had several teenage cats looking for forever homes.

The Humane Society also has bunnies available for anyone that’s looking for a furry friend.

For more information on the event or how to adopt any animal, click here.

The Humane Society of Broward County will receive proceeds from ticket sales.