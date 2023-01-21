Regal Cinemas set to close in Miami Beach, Boca Raton

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Regal Cinemas announced Friday that the days are number for South Beach Stadium 18 and Imax on Miami Beach.
The franchise also said that Shadowood 16 in Boca Raton will be closing.
They’re just two of nearly 40 movie theaters that Regal announced will be closing across the U.S.
The decision comes a few months after parent company Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy back in September, after the pandemic devastated the entire industry.
Regal Cinemas is the U.S. second-largest theater chain after AMC Theaters.
According to its website, there are still 500 active Regal theaters.
These are the nationwide locations that Regal plans to close:
- Tikahtnu Stadium 16 in Anchorage, Alaska
- Metro Point in Costa Mesa, California
- Berkeley 7 in Berkeley, California
- Parkway Plaza Stadium 18 and Imax in El Cajon, California
- Escondido Stadium 16 and Imax in Escondido, California
- Hemet Cinema 12 in Hemet, California
- Sherman Oaks Galleria 16 in Los Angeles, California
- Yorba Linda and Imax in Yorba Linda, California
- Meadows Stadium 12 in Littleton, Colorado
- SouthGlenn Stadium 14 in Centennial, Colorado
- Shadowood 16 in Boca Raton, Florida
- South Beach Stadium 18 and Imax in Miami Beach, Florida
- Keauhou Stadium 7 in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii
- Bolingbrook Stadium 12 in Bolingbrook, Illinois
- Round Lake Beach Stadium 18 in Round Lake Beach, Illinois
- Fenway Stadium 13 and RPX in Boston, Massachusetts
- Bowie Stadium 14 in Bowie, Maryland
- Rockville Center Stadium 13 in Rockville, Maryland
- Brunswick 10 in Brunswick, Maine
- Beaver Creek Stadium 12 in Apex, North Carolina
- Omaha Stadium 16 in Omaha, Nebraska
- Concord 10 in Concord, New Hampshire
- Hamilton Commons Stadium 14 in Landing, New Jersey
- Pohatcong Stadium 12 in Phillipsburg, New Jersey
- Santa Fe Stadium 14 in Santa Fe, New Mexico
- Village Square Stadium 18 in Las Vegas, Nevada
- Elmwood Center 16 in Buffalo, New York
- Ithaca Mall Stadium 14 in Ithaca, New York
- Cortlandt Town Center in Mohegan Lake, New York
- Union Square Stadium 14 in New York, New York
- Greece Ridge Stadium 12 in Rochester, New York
- Transit Center Stadium 18 and Imax in Williamsville, New York
- Montrose Movies Stadium 12 in Akron, Ohio
- Barn Plaza Stadium 14 in Doylestown, Pennsylvania
- Oaks Stadium 24 in Oaks, Pennsylvania
- Greenbrier Stadium 13 in Chesapeake, Virginia
- Stonefield Stadium 14 and Imax in Charlottesville, Virginia
- Meridian 16 in Seattle, Washington
- Gallery Place Stadium 14 in Washington, DC