Regal Cinemas set to close in Miami Beach, Boca Raton

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Regal Cinemas announced Friday that the days are number for South Beach Stadium 18 and Imax on Miami Beach.

The franchise also said that Shadowood 16 in Boca Raton will be closing.

They’re just two of nearly 40 movie theaters that Regal announced will be closing across the U.S.

The decision comes a few months after parent company Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy back in September, after the pandemic devastated the entire industry.

Regal Cinemas is the U.S. second-largest theater chain after AMC Theaters.

According to its website, there are still 500 active Regal theaters.

These are the nationwide locations that Regal plans to close: