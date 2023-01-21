Southwest Miami-Dade apartment fire kills 4-month-old boy, great-grandmother

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 4-month-old boy and his great-grandmother died after an apartment set fire in southwest Miami-Dade early Saturday morning.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue received reports around 3:30 a.m., of a first-alarm fire near the 101500 block of West Circle Plaza in West Perrine.

According to authorities, fire units arrived to find flames coming from a residential structure with multiple occupants trapped inside.

Officials said firefighters were able to put the fire out and the occupants were taken out of the structure.

According to MDFR, three patients, one pediatric and two adults were trauma alerts and transported to the Jackson Memorial South Ryder Trauma Center.

Miami-Dade police were also at the scene to assist with the victims.

Charlene Brooks, a family member, told Local 10 News reporter Annaliese Garcia that a 4-month-old baby named “Legend” has died along with his great-grandmother.

“Legend was so adorable. He would’ve been 4 months old today,” said Brooks. “He lights up the room and loved to laugh. That was his mom’s first baby.”

“My sister got a call from one of the neighbors and said that there was a fire and that they were doing CPR on her daughter, the grandbaby and the daughter’s boyfriend and said that it wasn’t looking good,” Brooks said.

According to Brooks, when rescue units arrived, six people were trapped in the house and several others suffered severe burns and were transported to a nearby hospital.

Authorities said that one of the victims in the fire is in critical condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

No other information has been released.

This is a developing story.