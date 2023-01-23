10 injured, including 7 minors, during Sawgrass Expressway crash in Broward

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – Ten were injured, including seven minors and three adults, when several vehicles collided Sunday on the Sawgrass Expressway in Broward County.

The driver of an orange 2017 Hyundai SUV first collided with a guardrail in the northbound lanes near University Drive before crashing into a white 2015 Nissan sports utility vehicle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Coral Springs-Parkland Fire Rescue personnel responded and took the ten injured to Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale and Broward Health Coral Springs.

The youngest victim injured was a seven-year-old girl who was traveling in the Nissan, according to FHP. There were two teenage girls in the Hyundai.

