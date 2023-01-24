Pair swipes 42 fragrance bottles from Burlington in Aventura, police say

AVENTURA, Fla. – The Burlington bandits are at it yet again.

Police are searching for two more suspects after a man and woman are accused of stealing multiple bottles of fragrances in Aventura.

According to Aventura police, the latest theft happened on Jan 15., at a Burlington on 199th Street and Biscayne Blvd.

“Two unknown subjects had entered the store and stole 42 bottles of fragrances,” Aventura police wrote in an incident report.

Local 10 News has covered recent theft cases in which a photo of a bold criminal hauling a boatload of purses out of the Burlington store in Hialeah went viral.

In Doral, women’s shoes were the items of choice after police said they busted a trio of men who stole nearly $1,000 worth of women’s shoes and stuffed them into a suitcase on Jan 10.

“42 bottles of fragrances--I have nothing to say, it’s embarrassing,” said Hadas Levy, a Burlington shopper.

Hialeah police said the man involved was seen wearing a dark blue long hoodie and black baseball cap.

Authorities say the woman was last seen wearing blue ripped jeans and had her hair in a ponytail blond with black roots.

This latest theft has shoppers speechless.

“I don’t know what to say--I’m speechless,” said another customer.

Police are urging anyone with information on the incident to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.