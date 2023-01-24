Man accused of masturbating in front of child in Broward library

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – Broward County deputies arrested a man Monday after they accused him of exposing himself to patrons of a Lauderdale Lakes library.

Deputies said one of those patrons was a child.

According to a Broward Sheriff’s Office arrest report, at around 12:30 p.m., deputies responded to the Lauderdale Lakes Branch Library, located at 3580 W. Oakland Park Blvd., after a caller told authorities that a man was masturbating in front of her.

Two women told deputies that the man, identified as Jordan Michael Senior, 25, of Gainesville, exposed himself and began masturbating towards them.

A man carrying his child told deputies that he and his child also witnessed the incident, according to the report.

Deputies arrested Senior on charges of lewd and lascivious exhibition in front of a child under 16 and exposure of sexual organs.

Jail records show he was being held on a $7,500 bond.