Coconut Grove suspect’s fashion gave him away, police say

MIAMI – A gold chain, an orange bicycle, and an outfit that included red sneakers recently gave away a suspect’s identity in Coconut Grove, according to Miami police officers.

After watching surveillance video of a duo stealing from a Porsche Macan and a BMW X5 on Monday morning, police officers quickly recognized Walter Curry, according to the arrest report.

Curry, 56, appeared in court on Wednesday. He was riding the orange bicycle when police officers detained him at about 10 a.m., on Tuesday, near the intersection of Florida Avenue and Plaza Street.

Aside from a gold chain, Curry was also wearing a black baseball cap, a black sweater with white lines on the shoulders, black pants, and red sneakers, according to police.

The duo’s car burglaries were at about 2:35 a.m., on Monday near the intersection of Solana Road and Crawford Avenue, in southwest Coconut Grove, according to the police report.

Curr did not identify his accomplice, according to police. He is facing charges of burglary of an occupied structure, burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, attempted burglary of an unoccupied conveyance, third-degree felony grand theft, and accessory after the fact.