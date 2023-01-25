Woman jumps into Miami-Dade victim’s car during attack, police say

MIAMI – A woman told police officers that Philomene Dume jumped into her car to attack her on Tuesday in Miami-Dade County, police said.

After appearing in court on Wednesday, Dume, 33, remained at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center with stitches on her face, records show.

Police officers arrested Dune, of Pinewood, at about 4 p.m., on Tuesday, at Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center after watching the surveillance video, according to the arrest report.

The woman told police officers that she had been in a fight with Dume inside a car at about 2:15 p.m., near the intersection of Northwest 10 Avenue, between 111 and 112 streets, police said.

The woman said she was trying to drive away and escape when Dume fell out of the passenger side, according to police. Records show Dume was facing a charge of burglary with assault or battery.