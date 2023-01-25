COPS: All-night spray paint spree caught on camera

An unknown vandal was caught on camera, spray painting several places in Pembroke Pines

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – An unknown vandal was caught on camera, spray painting several places in Pembroke Pines, police said.

Detectives said the vandal tagged the Wells Fargo bank branches at 8900 Pines Boulevard and 702 N University Drive.

He also hit the Bank of America branches at 8398 Pines Boulevard and 10050 Pines Boulevard, along with an electrical box at 9600 Pines Boulevard.

Surveillance cameras caught the vandal in the act. He was seen wearing a black beanie, face mask and black jacket.

The tagging spree all happened between midnight and 5:00 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 23.

If you recognize this guy, call Pembroke Pines Police.