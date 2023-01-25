Miami police accuse man of pimping woman he met at car crash

MIAMI – A Tampa man was behind bars in South Florida after Miami police say he was caught pimping a woman in an undercover prostitution sting Tuesday.

Justin Ambrosio Everett, 34, faced three felony charges, including “forcing, compelling or coercing” the woman into prostitution. He also faces a misdemeanor charge.

According to an arrest report, officers with the Miami Police Department and human trafficking investigators from the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office conducted a prostitution sting at a hotel in the city’s Flagami neighborhood.

Police wrote that they came into contact with the victim from an online prostitution advertisement and an undercover officer arranged an appointment.

According to police, after the two met up at the hotel and exchanged $300, police did a take-down and detained the victim, who told officers that “there was a man named Justin waiting for her in the parking lot.”

Soon after, Everett knocked on the door of the hotel room and police took him into custody.

According to the report, when Everett was told of his charges, he told detectives: “I pimp her, but I don’t force her to have sex.”

Police said he admitted to setting up prostitution ads and dates for the victim.

The woman told police that she and Everett originally met by happenstance: after a car crash in Tampa.

According to the report, the victim told police that Everett would set up all of her appointments and communicate with potential clients, and she would then give him all of the money afterward. She told police that Everett would give her money if she needed it.

Police said they took Everett to jail and offered services to the woman.

Everett was being held on an $18,000 bond.