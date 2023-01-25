Suspect arrested months after woman fatally shot on her birthday in Broward County

Irvin Delisma, of Pompano Beach, faces a first-degree murder charge for a shooting that occurred on Aug. 14, 2022.

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A 22-year-old man has been arrested, months after he allegedly shot a woman on her 20th birthday, authorities announced this week.

The shooting occurred shortly after 3 a.m. on Aug. 14, 2022.

Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to two ShotSpotter alerts in the area of North Cypress Road and Copans Road near the 40th block of Northeast 23rd Street in Pompano Beach.

A short time later, the victim, Anaysha Donjoie, of Lauderhill, called 911 and said she had been shot and was driving herself to Broward Health North in Deerfield Beach.

Anaysha Donjoie, of Lauderhill, was fatally shot on Aug. 14, 2022. (WPLG)

Donjoie crashed her vehicle into a tree on hospital grounds and was brought into the hospital by Emergency Room staff.

BSO spokeswoman Gerdy St. Louis said doctors exhausted all life-saving measures and Donjoie was pronounced dead at 3:24 a.m.

According to St. Louis, the suspect, Irvin Delisma, of Pompano Beach, was arrested that same day in Broward County for violating pre-trial conditions unrelated to the fatal shooting.

She said detectives worked for months to solve Donjoie’s murder and issued an arrest warrant for Delisma last November.

Delisma faces a charge of first-degree murder and is being held at the Broward County Main Jail without bond.

St. Louis did not immediately say whether detectives have determined a motive for the shooting or how they were able to link Delisma to the crime.

Friends of Donjoie’s told Local 10 News last year that she is survived by her 4-year-old daughter.