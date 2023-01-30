Hialeah man pointed AR-15 at pair in dispute over blocked sidewalk, police say

HIALEAH, Fla. – A Hialeah man stands accused of taking his frustration over a blocked sidewalk to the extreme Sunday night.

According to an arrest report, Andres Alejandro Pino, 35, was walking with a child and older man on West 53rd Street when he became angry that the victims’ vehicle was blocking the sidewalk and he couldn’t pass.

The report states that Pino left the scene, returned in his SUV, got out and said “move the car” multiple times.

Police said he then pulled out a rifle, later identified in the report as an AR-15 and pointed it at one of the victims, a woman.

A man jumped in in an attempt to shield the woman, the report states, and Pino soon got into his SUV and left.

Police said the woman was able to get a partial license plate number and officers later located Pino and took him into custody.

After obtaining consent to search Pino’s home, officers located an AR-15 in Pino’s mother’s closet, the report states.

Pino was taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center and faced a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He was being held on a $5,000 bond.