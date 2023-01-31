Cutler Bay man bites off python’s head in domestic dispute, police say

CUTLER BAY, Fla. – A 32-year-old Cutler Bay man faces multiple felony charges after police say he decapitated a pet snake with his own teeth during a domestic dispute Monday morning.

According to a Miami-Dade Police Department arrest report, officers responded to the Saga Bay Gardens apartment complex, located at 8260 SW 210th St., just after 5:20 a.m. after receiving reports of a domestic dispute.

The report states officers arrived, knocked on the door and could hear a man and woman arguing and, soon after, the woman screaming.

Police said they could hear the woman yell “just kick the door in!”

After making entry, police said they saw Kevin Justin Mayorga running behind the door, attempting to close it in order to shut the victim in and hold her “against her will.”

Police said Mayorga disregarded commands to put his hands up and attempted to use a Taser on him, to no avail.

The report states that as officers tried to cuff Mayorga, he swung at them, striking an officer in the eye with an handcuff.

Officers eventually detained Mayorga, the report states.

According to the report, they were then about to make a bizarre discovery.

The woman told police that Mayorga had bit off the head of her pet snake, a ball python.

Police said officers then saw the snake — and its severed head — sitting next to the entry door.

Mayorga faces charges of animal cruelty with intent to kill, false imprisonment and resisting arrest.

He was being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a $15,000 bond.