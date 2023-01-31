Man arrested on felony littering charges in Miami-Dade, and it’s not the first time

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Police in Miami-Dade County announced the arrest of an alleged repeat polluter.

Julio Barreto, 51, is facing several charges including felony littering and willful disregard for the environment.

He’s also been fined more than $10,000 in civil citations.

On Friday Local 10 News reported on cellphone video that police says showed Barreto illegally dumping what appears to be waste water behind warehouses in southwest Miami-Dade from a vacuum truck.

Barreto and his 26-year old son were previously arrested last June for a similar incident where they were seen using the same vacuum truck to illegally dump in Doral.