Sawgrass Expressway crash leaves 2 hurt

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – Rescue crews responded to a two-vehicle crash that left two injured on the Sawgrass Expressway in Coral Springs Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Coral Springs Fire Department, crews responded to a single-vehicle crash on the expressway around 3:00 p.m. near Atlantic Boulevard and Sample Road.

According to Lt. Indiana Miranda, a Florida Highway Patrol spokesperson, one victim sustained life-threatening injuries in the crash and was transported as a trauma alert to a Broward North Hospital.

Authorities said the other victim was transported to HCA Florida Woodmont Hospital in Tamarac with non-incapacitating injuries.

Sky 10 flew over the scene where crews were seen attending to the victims and one of the vehicles, which appears to be a vintage roadster, was flipped on its side.

Officials temporarily closed the Sawgrass Expressway southbound lanes between Atlantic Boulevard and Sample Road.

Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area at this time.

The southbound lanes were back open just before 5 p.m.