16-year-old charged as adult after Lauderhill shooting leaves victim paralyzed

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – A 16-year-old boy has been charged as an adult in a shooting that occurred in December and left another teenager paralyzed.

Tremetrius Price was booked into the Paul Rein Detention Facility Thursday on a charge of attempted second-degree murder.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Price and another teenager were involved in a physical altercation the night of Dec. 6 that was captured on cellphone video.

Police said the video shows Price on the ground before he gets up and both males are separated.

Someone is then heard saying “gun” before an apparent gunshot is heard in the video.

Police said the person recording the video begins to run away and another gunshot is heard.

Once the third shot was fired, the person recording the video is heard yelling in pain and he falls to the ground.

According to the probable cause affidavit, the victim was shot in the neck and sternum.

He was transported to Broward Health Medical Center and was later intubated.

According to the report, the victim has since undergone several surgeries and is paralyzed from the waist down.

As of Friday, Price was being held in jail without bond.