‘Angel’ nurses sing and dance to lift cancer patient’s spirits

WESTON, Fla. – Talk about amazing bedside manner, two nurses are being hailed for going above and beyond to comfort a patient.

These angels at Cleveland Clinic in Weston wanted to cheer up Victor Soto, who is battling Leukemia.

On Thursday night, they sang and danced at Soto’s bedside to cheer him up because he was feeling down.

“I hope those nurses get a lot of praise for this,” Soto’s daughter Jessica Ramdas told Local 10′s Nicole Perez. “They made our dad’s night and our family’s as well. After such a tough week, this brought us light.”

Soto has been in and out of the hospital since he was diagnosed with Leukemia in 2021.

The family is hopeful he will be discharged from the hospital on Monday.