‘My baby calls you what?’: Coral Springs police accuse man of shooting ex’s new boyfriend

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – A 21-year-old man was scheduled to appear in Broward County court Friday on a first-degree attempted murder charge after Coral Springs police accused him of shooting his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend.

According to an arrest warrant, Kayson Lalla shot the man just after 9:30 p.m. on Dec. 9.

Authorities redacted the location of the shooting from the arrest warrant.

Detective James Kaban wrote that on the night of the shooting, Lalla had brought milk to the woman’s residence for their two children.

Lalla ran into his ex’s new boyfriend while he was out smoking, Kaban wrote, and Lalla later called and texted her angry that her new boyfriend was at the residence.

Kaban wrote that in several messages between the two, Lalla wrote “Got 1 aint to make it 2 s--- blew me fr (for real).”

The woman, who Lalla dated for two years, told him that she would call police if he returned, to which he replied “call them,” police said.

After posting a threatening message to Instagram, stating “already got 1 can make it 2″ that led to an argument, Lalla showed up at the residence, the report states.

Kaban wrote that the woman’s new boyfriend went outside to meet Lalla, who then fired one round at her, missing her, and then another round at the man, hitting him in the abdomen.

Lalla said “my baby calls you what?” multiple times during the shooting, the woman’s new boyfriend told police.

Lalla drove away from the scene and police later arrested him on Dec. 11.

In addition to attempted murder, Lalla faced a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He was being held without bond in the Broward Main Jail as of Friday.