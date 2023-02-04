Humane Society of Broward County hoping to find permanent homes for furry friends

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Humane Society of Broward County continued its search Saturday on finding a loving, permanent home for pets.

Cherie Wachter, of the Broward County Humane Society, brought out “Big Boy,” a 92 pound rottweiler that she says is a big cuddle buddy.

Wachter said Big Boy is about 20 pounds underweight and is looking for a family where he’s going to get plenty of love and extra cuddling.

She said she is unsure as to why the dog is so underweight after he arrived from another partner shelter.

According to Wachter, Big Boy loves children, treats and isn’t bothered by dogs in the other kennels.

Wachter also brought out 5-year-old Marie, an American Bulldog and possible lab mix who she says has been at the shelter for 126 days, the humane society’s longest resident.

She says Marie doesn’t get along with other dogs that well, but her profile says she’s good with cats.

The Humane Society says she has been getting overlooked and just needs an opportunity to have a forever home.

The Humane Society of Broward County also announced Saturday that they are hosting the VCA “Walk for the Animals” event in Fort Lauderdale.

The event will take place on Mar 4. from 8 a.m. to noon at the Las Olas Intracoastal Promenade Park at 80 Las Olas Circle.

Walk for the Animals is the organization’s largest fundraiser. Event organizers are hoping to raise $400,000 at the event.

The walk is 1.25 miles long along A1A and will feature booths, live entertainment and more.

For more information on how to register for the Walk for the Animals event or how to adopt any animal, click here.