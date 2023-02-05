71º

Man with ‘Cop Killer’ tattooed on his chest arrested for shooting at officer in Florida City

Bridgette Matter, Reporter

Tags: Florida City, Miami-Dade County, Crime

FLORIDA CITY, Fla. – Police arrested a man accused of opening fire at an officer who was trying to pull him over.

The suspect, 23-year-old Virgilio Salgado, was arrested a little more than 24 hours after detectives said he shot at an officer from the Florida City Police Department.

It happened early Saturday morning near Northwest 2nd Street and 7th Avenue.

The officer was not injured.

Bullet shell casings were found on the ground.

Police said a tire on the officer’s vehicle was struck.

Salgado was later arrested while driving the same vehicle he was originally pulled over in.

Mugshot for 23-year-old Virgilio Salgado (Miami-Dade County Corrections)

Officers said they identified the suspect through body camera footage and other investigative technologies.

Police released a photo of Salgado without a shirt, showing he has the words ‘cop killer’ tattooed across his chest.

He is being held on bond after going before a judge over the weekend.

Salgado is facing aggravated assault with a firearm on a law enforcement officer amid other charges.

