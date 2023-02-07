Battery charges filed against boy, 15, in Homestead school bus beating of girl, 9

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle announced Tuesday that her office would file battery charges against a 15-year-old boy seen on a widely-shared video beating a 9-year-old girl on a school bus.

The girl is a student at Coconut Palm K-8 Academy in Homestead, her mother said.

The video shows a group of children onboard a school bus arguing one minute – the next minute, a student is seen punching the young girl repeatedly Wednesday.

Originally, the 15-year-old boy received a civil citation.

Fernandez Rundle said the video makes it clear that that wasn’t enough:

“The February 1, 2023, school bus video of a 15-year-old boy pummeling a 9-year-old girl, clearly shows that this beating was far more serious than a simple student altercation. The school’s police officer who investigated the matter had the discretion to issue a civil citation, as the officer did here, or make an arrest for misdemeanor battery. We believe that, based on the evidence and the circumstances, the use of a civil citation was incompatible with the level of violence displayed by the 15-year-old against his much younger and smaller victim. As a result, we have filed criminal battery charges with our juvenile courts.” Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle

The victim’s mother told Local 10 News she intended to press charges.

“My goal is not to incriminate any other children,” the mother said Thursday. “My goal is to make sure they have the security for the kids to make sure this doesn’t continue to happen.”