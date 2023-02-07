Florida City Elementary School on lockdown after fatal shooting reported nearby

Sky 10 over scene of shooting in Florida City.

FLORIDA CITY, Fla. – Florida City Elementary School was placed on lockdown Tuesday after a fatal shooting was reported nearby, authorities confirmed.

According to Miami-Dade police, officers from the Florida City Police Department were notified about the shooting around 11:20 a.m.

Police said the school at 364 NW Sixth Ave. was placed on lockdown as a precaution and the Miami-Dade Police Department’s Homicide Bureau will take the lead in the investigation, which is standard procedure during a death investigation.

No other details were immediately released.

This is a breaking news story. Watch Local 10 News or refresh this page for updates.