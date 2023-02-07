Reward offered for information about fatal northwest Miami-Dade shooting

Antonio Williams, 38, was fatally shot the morning of Feb. 6, 2023, in northwest Miami-Dade.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest in a fatal shooting that occurred early Monday morning in northwest Miami-Dade.

According to authorities, the shooting occurred in the area of Northwest 81st Terrace and 25th Avenue.

Neighbors told Local 10 News they heard several gunshots just after 3 a.m.

Police confirmed that they arrived to find the victim already dead outside a home. He was identified Tuesday as 38-year-old Antonio Williams.

Detectives used flashlights to search the street for clues, and officers later took one man into custody.

Local 10 cameras captured detectives appearing to question that man outside of a marked police cruiser, but it’s unclear whether he had any connection to the shooting.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.