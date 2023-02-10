Bond granted for former Hialeah police officers accused of kidnapping, beating homeless man

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two former Hialeah police officers accused of kidnapping and beating a homeless man while he was handcuffed were back in court Friday, where a judge granted their release on bond.

A judge on Friday set bond for the two former officers and a private investigator.

Rafael Otano, 27, was given a $10,000 bond along with house arrest and a stay-away order from the victim.

Lorenzo Orfila Orfilo, 22, was given a $20,000 bond, house arrest and a stay-away order from the victim.

The Arthur hearing has played out over the last 5 days where a judge ruled that Otano and Orfila will be released on bond until the actual trial starts.

Surveillance video and testimonies from witnesses were all part of the hearing to determine if a pair of former Hialeah police officers should be released on bond.

According to authorities, both men were dispatched to a disturbance at Tres Conejitos Bakery, where they found 50-year-old Ortega Gutierrez, a homeless man who frequents the area.

On Jan. 26, prosecutors announced the arrests of Otano, Orfila and Hialeah business owner 46-year-old Ali Amin Saleh.

Video surveillance obtained by Local 10 News shows the officers putting Gutierrez in a police car.

Prosecutors said the officers kidnapped him, drove him to a remote location and beat him up.

At Friday’s court hearing defense attorneys were focused on taking shots at the credibility of Gutierrez

They argue it’s his word against the two former Hialeah officers, who say his drinking, mixed statements and criminal history speak volumes.

“They’re asking you to credit a drunken statement of a career criminal who he arrested on drug charges protecting the community,” said a defense attorney.

Saleh is accused of coercing Gutierrez into signing an affidavit claiming he wasn’t beaten by the officers, with a promise of $1,200.

He was given house arrest and a $10,000 bond.

Juan Prietocofino, 51, is accused of notarizing the document without the victim’s presence or permission.

On Monday, Local 10 News learned that Prietocofino was also arrested and charged in the case and has since bonded out of jail.

Defense attorneys for both former officers told Local 10 News Tuesday that they thought the allegations were “fabricated” and “ridiculous.”

Defense attorneys got the chance to cross-examine the lead detective in the case to focus on Gutierrez’s credibility, criminal past and various statements.

According to court records, Gutierrez has had a lengthy record involving drugs and alcohol.

The officers are facing charges of armed kidnapping and battery, and Orfila is also facing a charge with official misconduct, in connection with the arrest of Gutierrez.