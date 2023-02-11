Humane Society of Broward County hoping to find permanent homes for furry friends

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – The Humane Society of Broward County its continuing its search to find loving, permanent homes for pets.

Cherie Wachter, of the Broward County Humane Society, brought out 2-year-old Harlow, 4-year-old Heywood and 3-year-old Rhianna.

Wachter believes Heywood and Harlow are father and daughter. They love to play with tennis balls and get along well with other dogs.

She said both Harlow and Heywood could be mixed with yellow lab and came from a partner shelter.

Watch Saturday’s segment:

Wachter advised could-be owners to have a lot of tennis balls if interested in either dog. She also said that a DNA test on both dogs is recommended.

The Humane Society also informed viewers of a 2-year-old cat named Petunia.

Wachter says Petunia is looking for a quiet home with a cat owner that is going to give her time to adjust to her surroundings.

She said thanks to one of their customers and cat lovers, Petunia’s adoption fee has been sponsored.

With Valentines Day coming up, the Humane Society of Broward County is hosting its annual Adopt A Sweetheart event.

For the event, all dogs, cats and bunnies that are at least one year old, they are available to adopt for half price, and some of the cats adoption fee has already been sponsored by BrightStar Credit Union.

The Humane Society of Broward County also announced Saturday that they are hosting the VCA Walk for the Animals event in Fort Lauderdale.

The event will take place on Mar 4. from 8 a.m. to noon at the Las Olas Intracoastal Promenade Park at 80 Las Olas Circle.

VCA Walk for the Animals event. (WPLG)

Walk for the Animals is the organization’s largest fundraiser. Event organizers are hoping to raise $400,000 at the event.

The walk is 1.25 miles long along A1A and will feature booths, live entertainment, prizes and much more.

For more information on how to register for the Walk for the Animals event or how to adopt any animal, click here.