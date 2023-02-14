Pedestrian hit by train in Doral, rushed by helicopter to hospital

DORAL, Fla. – A pedestrian was airlifted to the hospital after being injured by a train in Miami-Dade County.

It happened on Tuesday afternoon in the area of Northwest 97th Avenue and Northwest 12th Street in Doral, leading to a traffic mess during rush hour in an extremely busy part of town.

A surgical team was called to the scene to assist after the victim was pinned underneath the train.

The victim was taken by helicopter to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital in critical condition, according to police.

CSX Transportation released a statement regarding the incident that read, in part:

“At approximately 3:00 p.m. this afternoon, a CSX train struck a person on the railroad tracks near the intersection of NW 97th Ave and NW 12th St in Miami, FL. The person is being transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries. CSX personnel are cooperating with the Miami-Dade Police Department who is investigating the incident. The train crew was not injured.”

Miami-Dade police said the incident was not being investigated as a criminal matter but that officers would provide an incident report.

Several roads in the area of the train strike were closed and authorities asked drivers to avoid the area if possible.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.