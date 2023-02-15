Athletes from around the world coming to South Florida for Maccabi Games

DAVIE, Fla. – A huge event is coming to the Jewish Community Center in Davie this summer.

It’s called the Maccabi Games and athletes from around the world will be converging on South Florida to compete.

As part of the program, there is an event called the Access Games. It is for adult athletes with developmental disabilities.

On Wednesday, 20 athletes had the chance to participate in Olympic-style events to get ready for those games.

During the Access Games this summer, there will be team athletes from around the world with developmental disabilities coming into to South Florida to compete.

“You know it helps them in making friendships. They’re learning how to compete. It’s a special time to create stories that they can talk about throughout the week,” said Scott Ehrlich with the Maccabi Games.

Around 2,000 athletes are expected to participate in the Maccabi Games this year.