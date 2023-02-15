Pair arrested in Hialeah after girl, 15, rescued from sex trafficking, authorities say

HIALEAH, Fla. – Investigators with the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office arrested two men accused of trafficking a 15-year-old girl for sex after authorities rescued her in Hialeah Monday, according to an arrest report.

Authorities said the investigation began after Miami-Dade police were informed of a missing and endangered teen who may have been a victim of human trafficking.

According to the report, the victim told another 15-year-old girl that Christopher Velazco, 27, of Miramar and Jeremy Soto, 20, were “promoting” the victim and were in the process of creating a profile for her on a sex advertisement website.

The victim told the other girl about this as she, Velazco and Soto drove to the other girl’s house, authorities said.

The two men set up two dates for the girl to have sex with two “older” men for $120 for 15 minutes, the report states.

Authorities said Velazco and Soto used a 19-year-old woman’s identification to falsely advertise the victim as an adult.

The report states that the victim told the other girl that she would need to perform oral sex on the men in order to “test the waters” before having the other girl work as well.

The victim then told the other girl to “pack sexy clothes” before she got picked up, authorities said.

According to the report, the other girl had been in contact with investigators.

Human trafficking investigators from the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office, along with Miami-Dade and Hialeah police, set up a sting at the other girl’s Hialeah home in order to rescue the victim, the report states.

As the victim, Velazco and Soto arrived in a red Lexus, police stepped in, rescued the girl and arrested the two men, investigators wrote.

The men face two felony charges of trafficking a victim under the age of 18.