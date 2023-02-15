Study examines link between erectile dysfunction drugs and cardiovascular risk

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A recent study suggests that drugs used to treat erectile dysfunction may also lower cardiovascular risk in healthy men.

Researchers said these drugs lead to vasodilation which can result in increased blood flow and improved circulation.

Dr. Juan Carlos Brenes, a cardiologist with Memorial Healthcare System, said the observational study retrospectively looked at patients who filled prescriptions for these medications.

“So with a study like that they report a significant percentage reduction in actually overall death and cardiovascular events but this is a relative risk reduction, not an absolute risk reduction,” Brenes said.

Some of these medications have also been how to have kidney protective benefits and may reduce age related mortality in people with type two diabetes.

According to a report released this week by the CDC, teen girls in the U.S. are experiencing increased levels of sadness and violence.

Data showed that nearly three in five, or 57 percent of teen girls in America, felt persistently sad or hopeless in 2021 which was double that of boys.

The number represents a nearly 60 percent increase and is the highest level reported over the past decade.

There was also a twenty percent increase in the number of teen girls who experienced sexual violence between 2017 and 2021.

Since American youth spend much of their daily lives in school, the CDC recommends more school based activities to reduce the negative impact of violence and improve mental health.