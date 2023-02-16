Caught on Camera: BSO seeks man accused of violent anti-Semitic crime in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who deputies said hurled an anti-Semitic slur at a victim before assaulting him.

The attack occurred around 5:30 p.m. Feb. 7 near the 2400 block of Stirling Road in Dania Beach.

According to authorities, the victim was riding his bicycle and talking on the phone in Hebrew when a man walking by hurled an anti-Semitic slur at him before punching him in the face.

(Broward Sheriff's Office)

“The strike caused the victim to fall off the bike and to the ground,” a BSO news release stated. “The attacker then approached the victim, who stood up. A few seconds later, the subject walked away.”

Authorities said the attacker is seen in the video getting into a verbal altercation with several workers in the area who witnessed the assault, but he eventually left the scene.

The victim was hospitalized as a result of the attack.

Anyone with information about the attacker’s identity and/or whereabouts is asked to contact BSO Violent Crimes Det. Lacey Fitzpatrick at 954-321-4200 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch App.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477), online at browardcrimestoppers.org, or dial **TIPS (8477) from any cellphone in the United States.