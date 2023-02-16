Hollywood police searching for missing 13-year-old girl

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – The Hollywood Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing 13-year-old girl.

Jada Ewing was last seen Wednesday, around 5 p.m. or 6 p.m., at the Apollo Middle School football field.

She is 5 feet tall and was last seen wearing a white jacket with butterflies and khaki pants.

The teen has long black braids, brown eyes and a thin build.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Hollywood police at 954-764-4357 or 911.