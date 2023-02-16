Hollywood police searching for missing 13-year-old girl

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – The Hollywood Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for a missing 13-year-old girl.
Jada Ewing was last seen Wednesday, around 5 p.m. or 6 p.m., at the Apollo Middle School football field.
She is 5 feet tall and was last seen wearing a white jacket with butterflies and khaki pants.
The teen has long black braids, brown eyes and a thin build.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Hollywood police at 954-764-4357 or 911.
🚨Missing Juvenile🚨 Have you seen Jada Ewing? She’s 13 years old, has long black braids, brown eyes, and a thin build. She’s 5’0" in height, wearing white jacket w/ butterflies and Khaki pants. She was last seen 2/15/23 between 5 and 6 pm at Apollo Middle School football field. pic.twitter.com/YpffU9zszA— HollywoodFL Police (@HollywoodFLPD) February 16, 2023