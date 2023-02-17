BSO: Tamarac man had child sex abuse material of toddlers, catfished girls online

TAMARAC, Fla. – Deputies arrested a 51-year-old Tamarac man Friday morning after an online task force received tips linking him to child sexual abuse material, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

BSO spokesperson Carey Codd said in a news release that an internet search provider tipped detectives off to Julio Sanchez back in January and served a search warrant at his home in the 8200 block of Northwest 75th Avenue on Friday.

“According to detectives, Sanchez initially denied the allegations and stated that he recently lost his cellphone,” Codd said. “Following a search of the home, detectives located Sanchez’s cellphone and laptop in a false compartment in a cabinet.”

On the devices, detectives found that Sanchez had posed as a girl and communicated online with several underage girls in an attempt to catfish them, deputies said.

One of the victims provided Sanchez with “numerous pornographic videos,” Codd said.

Detectives also discovered numerous images of child sexual abuse material depicting victims “as young as toddler age,” according to BSO.

Sanchez, who deputies say confessed to the crimes, faces numerous charges, including production of child pornography, solicitation of a minor, tampering with evidence and multiple counts of possession of child pornography.

Arrest records show he was being held without bond in the Broward Main Jail.

Detectives are concerned that there may be additional victims, according to BSO.

They asked anyone with information or believes they may know someone who was a victim to call BSO Detective Christopher DePelisi at 954-888-5272.