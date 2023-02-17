Father says same school also targeted son’s soccer team with antisemitic slurs 2 weeks ago

After parents said antisemitic slurs led to a soccer-field fight between Jewish and Catholic private schools in Miami-Dade, another parent is coming forward, saying his son’s Jewish day school soccer team was also targeted by the students at the same Catholic school.

Dr. David Feldbaum’s 14-year-old son plays soccer at David Posnack Jewish Day School in Davie.

He said after picking his son up from a match, his son was upset, telling him that students from Archbishop Coleman Carroll High School, located in the Hammocks, were using antisemitic slurs.

“The Posnack students were being told they were ‘dirty Jews’ the entire game, that ‘Hitler was right,’” Feldbaum said.

That’s similar to the slurs said to have triggered the fight between students at northeast Miami-Dade’s Scheck Hillel Community School and students from Archbishop Coleman Carroll two weeks later.

Rosh Lowe, Local 10 News Reporter: “I’ve heard that a lot since we aired the story there’s no proof of antisemitism because it’s not on tape.” Dr. David Feldbaum: “This incident I believe happened against the Hillel students, because the same exact incident, less the fight, occurred against the Posnack students.” Lowe: “And you believe your son?” Feldbaum: “I believe my son and I also saw the other students when I picked up my son and they were upset as well.”

It’s unclear if Posnack filed a complaint. The Archdiocese of Miami says it has yet to see proof of the antisemitic slurs.

But the doctor is clear:

Lowe: “So, you’re saying the same team made the same antisemitic slurs just two weeks prior?” Feldbaum: “The same exact team that did this to the Hillel students did this to the Posnack students.”

David Posnack Jewish Day School was closed Friday and officials were unavailable for comment.