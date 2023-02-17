Florida gator spotted with snout taped shut has been rescued

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. – An alligator living in a Florida neighborhood pond spotted with its snout taped shut has been rescued and taken to a rehabilitation facility.

Amber Lock, a woman living in the Brandon community, posted an update on her Facebook on Thursday. “Georgie” the alligator was picked up by a trapper and is being taken to Gatorama and Crocodile Adventures in Palmdale.

"Georgie" the alligator has been trapped by Gatorama staff and will live in rehabilitation facility. (Courtesy: Gatorama and Crocodile Adventures)

“Georgie” is a female alligator and was first spotted by Lock in December. She said the gator was unable to eat for two months because of the tape around her snout.

“Whoever attempted to trap him and put the tape around his mouth clearly lost him and that’s what started this,” Lock said.

A Florida Fish and Wildlife Official said the delay from December is a result from confusion caused by two different permit requests made by two different trappers by members of the public.