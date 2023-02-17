Florida Republicans want to help affordable housing developers, limit local rent controls

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Marta Roig lives at a mobile home park in Sweetwater, but not for long.

She is looking forward to moving to the Lil’ Abner Apartments II, a rental community for seniors at 455 NW 114 Ave., in the Sweetwater Groves community.

“It’s a joy ... a dream,” Roig said in Spanish.

The new eight-story building has 244 units, including 106 one-bedroom units and 138 two-bedroom units. It is the product of a public-private partnership model that some state Republicans support as a solution to the lack of affordable housing options for tenants.

“This is something that has become a crisis in our state,” said Florida Senate President Kathleen Passidomo, a Republican from Naples, adding that there is a need “to provide incentives to encourage the private sector to be the primary delivery vehicle for the development of affordable housing.”

Michael Liu, the director of the Miami-Dade County Public Housing and Community Development, and Raul Rodriguez, a managing partner at Consolidated Real Estate Investments Holdings, also known as CRE Holdings, are proud of the Lil’ Abner apartments.

“It sets a bar for other developers to match or beat so that we can keep the rents affordable,” Liu said on Friday.

Liu said the goal is to have an additional 30,000 to 50,000 affordable units available in Miami-Dade County within the next three years. Rodriguez said increasing costs will make this challenging for developers.

“Cost has escalated 50% over the last year,” Rodriguez said. “Land availability, land cost, it is just too expensive ... it is not just the cost of construction. It is the cost to maintain the building; the insurance costs alone that are skyrocketing.”

Rodriguez said he is hopeful about a proposed bill that legislators will be voting on this upcoming session in Tallahassee that would give public funds to private-sector developers.

Florida Sen. Alexis Calatayud, a Republican from Miami, is sponsoring The “Live Local Act,” a proposed bill that aims to delete the authority of local governments to impose controls on rents and to authorize Gov. Ron DeSantis to facilitate affordable housing.

Calatayud said the law would also allow municipal ordinances to provide tax exemptions for property owners to eventually benefit extremely low-income tenants.