Barricaded man taken into custody following SRT situation in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Members of the Miami-Dade Police Special Response Team surrounded a home in northwest Miami-Dade early Sunday morning.

The home is located in the 17700 block of NW 54th Avenue.

A man who was barricaded inside the home was taken into custody by officers around 7 a.m.

According to police, officers responded to the home around 2:19 a.m. after receiving reports of gunshots in the area and a man being seen carrying a gun.

When they arrived, police said the man refused to come out of the home.

Neighbors said police told them to remain in their homes after arriving. Gunfire was heard and neighbors reported bullets coming from the home.

Police said after several attempts to get the man to come out, the MDPD Special Response Team (SRT) took the man into custody without further incident.

The man was allegedly renting an efficiency from a woman in the neighborhood, neighbors said.

Police have yet to identify the man, who officers said would be interviewed regarding his actions.