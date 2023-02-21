3 puppies, 2 adult dogs found abandoned inside storage unit

A group of dogs was rescued over the weekend from a sweltering storage unit in Cape Coral.

The manager of the storage facility called Cape Coral police after hearing sounds coming from one of the units.

When officers arrived and opened the door, they found five dogs abandoned inside.

Three puppies and two adult dogs -- thought to be the mom and dad -- were found inside the unit over the weekend.

According to Cape Coral police, it appears somebody may be staying in the storage unit.

The facility’s workers say they have not seen anyone around the premises, but they’ve heard the dogs whining and whimpering before.

“No A/C. There’s a lightbulb and outlet,” Nigel Noel said. “You couldn’t survive in there -- absolutely not. That’s insane.”

Cape Coral police say they haven’t been able to track down the dogs’ owner.

While there haven’t been any charges filed yet, some think the dogs shouldn’t go back to the person who put them there in the first place.

Lee County Domestic Animal Services has since taken over the investigation.