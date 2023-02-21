Hollywood police seek ATV rider they say ran over officer, ran off

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Hollywood police are seeking to identify an ATV rider they say ran over an officer over the weekend, officials said Tuesday.

According to a Hollywood Police Department news release, officers were called out to the 4700 block of State Road 7 just after 10 p.m. Saturday after receiving reports of a large gathering of ATVs and dirt bikes in a parking lot, including the suspect.

Police said the suspect accelerated, hitting the officer and running him over before taking off. The officer wasn’t seriously hurt.

Hollywood police released surveillance video of the suspect Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Hollywood police at 954-764-4357 or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.