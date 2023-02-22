Police: ‘I’m going to kill someone tonight,’ Broward man says before disappearing

MARGATE, Fla. – Margate police are searching for a missing man who they said threatened to kill himself and others before he disappeared.

According to authorities, Gregory Whitney, 58, left his house around 10 p.m. Tuesday in a white Dodge Ram pickup truck with tag FLRNW8Q.

Police said prior to leaving, he texted his wife several times stating that he wanted to die.

His wife called police and while officers were at the home, Whitney called his wife and officers heard him tell her, “I’m going to kill someone tonight,” authorities said.

Police believe Whitney is in possession of a semi-automatic handgun.

According to police, Whitney was last seen wearing a long-sleeve orange shirt and black work pants.

He is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 160 pounds.

Police said Whitney meets the criteria for a missing endangered person.

Anyone with any information about his whereabouts is asked to contact the Margate Police Department at 954-972-7111.