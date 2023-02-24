Hit-and-run victim says she opened door in Broward, next thing she remembers is ambulance

29-year-old facing first-degree murder charged after being accused of running over his ex-girlfirend.

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – A man is facing an attempted murder in the first degree after deputies say he ran over his ex-girlfriend two weeks ago in Oakland Park, the Broward Sheriff’s Office confirmed Friday.

BSO deputies were dispatched to 5890 N. Andrews Ave on Feb. 10 in reference to a crash.

Witnesses told deputies that a man pushed a woman out of a White Dodge Charger with black racing strips and a panda drawing on the rear quarter panel and was then ran over by the same vehicle.

Detectives later identified the driver as Garrett James Coryell, 29, of Palm Beach County.

The woman told deputies on Feb. 10, that Coryell picked her up in his white Dodge Charger and they spent time together.

After visiting with friends and drinking vodka shots that they purchased from a gas station, Coryell said that he wanted the victim to be his girlfriend again after they broke up 6 months ago, according to the report.

Shortly after telling Coryell that she did not want to start dating him again, he then drove her to a 7-Eleven at Oakland Park so that he could use the restroom.

The victim told deputies that she opened the passenger door of the vehicle and the next thing she knew, she was in an ambulance, the arrest report stated.

According to authorities, the woman told deputies that she felt like she “had been punched on her left jaw, her right cheekbone hurt and she had a headache behind her forehead.”

The victim told deputies that she did not recall being punched in the jaw, although she had a bruise beginning to form on her jaw underneath her lip, deputies said.

Deputies said the victim was later transported to North Broward Health Medical after sustaining multiple injuries.

Detectives said after responding to the hospital and taking photos of the victim, they noticed that she had an abrasion between her butt cheeks and bruising on her hands.

Authorities said after a CT scan was performed, the victim didn’t sustain any broken bones.

Investigators said after reviewing video surveillance at the 7-Eleven, Coryell was seen driving his white Dodge Charger into a parking space.

Detectives said after approximately 20 seconds, the victim stepped outside and was standing in between the vehicle and the front passenger door, which was wide open.

As Coryell began to reverse out of the parking space, the woman was seen falling on the ground at which time he stopped the vehicle.

Detectives said Coryell then continued to reverse at a high rate of speed and ran over the woman with his front passenger side tire.

Authorities said Coryell was then seen fleeing the scene without stopping to help the woman.

Coryell was arrested on Feb 16. and his bond was set at $100,000, which he posted on Tuesday.

Editor’s note: The original article stated that Coryell is facing a murder charge. This has since been corrected to attempted murder in the first degree,