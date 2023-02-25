Humane Society of Broward County hosting 33rd annual ‘Walk for the Animals’ event next Saturday

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – The Humane Society of Broward County is hosting its 33rd annual “VCA Walk for the Animals” event in Fort Lauderdale next Saturday.

The event will take place on Mar 4. from 8 a.m. to noon at the Las Olas Intracoastal Promenade Park at 80 Las Olas Circle.

The organization aims to bring amazing animals and people together by providing adoptions, community services and education.

Cherie Wachter, of the Humane Society of Broward County, told Local 10 News that you don’t have to have a pet to participate in the one-mile walk--just love animals.

She added that there are a lot of animals that are being overlooked but she encourages everyone to come on out and support a great cause.

Local 10 News anchor and animal advocate Jacey Birch is also participating in the event and started a fundraising page which you can view here: VCA Walk for the Animals.

According to Birch, “By donating to the Walk, you are helping thousands of animals that come through their doors each year. Every dollar supports them as they provide veterinary care, food, shelter and much, much more to every animal they see.”

Wachter encourages everyone to bring their dogs but to leave their cats at home for the event. She asks attendees that if their dog doesn’t do well around large crowds, to also please leave them at home for the event.

For more information on how to attend the event, click here.