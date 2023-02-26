80º

Beautiful vehicles on display at 16th annual Concours d’Elegance

Annaliese Garcia, Reporter

BOCA RATON, Fla. – Car buffs from all over the world raced to Boca Raton Sunday for the 16th annual Boca Raton Concours d’Elegance.

This event is for real car collectors with hundreds of classic rides on display at The Boca Raton resort.

Cars and motorcycles from every period were on display, all of them are meticulously restored.

Judges will critique the vehicles and meet the owners, who are competing for top prizes and national recognition.

A special piece to the event is that all proceeds go toward the Boys & Girls Club of Broward County

To date, the event has raised more than $10 million for the charity.

The event was founded and directed by Rita and Rick Case of The Rick Case Automotive Group.

Annaliese Garcia joined Local 10 News in January 2020. Born and raised in Miami, she graduated from the University of Miami, where she studied broadcast journalism. She began her career at Univision. Before arriving at Local 10, she was with NBC2 (WBBH-TV) covering Southwest Florida. She's glad to be back in Miami!

