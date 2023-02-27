Officials: 10 displaced after apartment fire near Key West’s Duval Street

KEY WEST, Fla. – Crews battled a fire at an apartment building just off of Key West’s Duval Street late Monday morning, leading to street closures.

Key West police said the fire broke out at the wood-structure apartment building around 11:20 a.m. at 7 Aronovitz Lane, closing nearby Duval Street from Angela to Southard Streets.

The agency later tweeted a photo of thick smoke emanating from the blaze and noted that surrounding roads were closed near the tourist hotspot.

Video of fire (Courtesy: Terezia and Ivan Brkovic):

Firefighters said roughly 10 people were displaced following the fire, which destroyed four apartments.

The American Red Cross is assisting residents affected by the fire.

No one was injured, officials said.

Editor’s note: This article has been updated to reflect new information from the city of Key West, which clarified that the fire broke out near, not on Duval Street.